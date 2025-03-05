THINK Gas encourages 50+ Schools & Colleges in Nellore to switch to CNG-powered transportation

THINK Gas, the unified city gas distribution entity of AG&P Pratham and THINK Gas, successfully hosted an Educational Institutions Meet in Nellore, centred on the theme ‘Economical and Eco-friendly Transportation’. The event aimed to raise awareness about the advantages of adopting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for school and college transportation, encouraging institutions to transition from diesel-powered vehicles to cleaner alternatives. The event was graced by key dignitaries, including Dr. R. Balaji Rao, District Educational Officer (SPSR Nellore District); Mr. Karunakar Reddy, District Science Officer (SPSR Nellore District); S V Naik, Deputy District Educational Officer (SPSR Nellore District); and Mr. Muralidhar Rao, Mandal Educational Officer, alongside regional OEM partners from SML Isuzu Ltd., Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors also participated.

With participation from 58 educational institutions including Adani Vidya Mandir, RSR Engineering college, Oxford high school, Viswa Bharati school, Dr Kishor Ratnam school, Avenue school, Oasis EM school, Brilliant School to name a few, the initiative emphasised THINK Gas’s commitment to sustainability and cost efficiency in school transport. Automotive manufacturers shared insights on the advantages of CNG-powered buses over conventional diesel vehicles, citing real-world examples of schools already benefiting from the transition. They also explored retrofitting options for existing diesel buses to operate on CNG, making the shift more feasible for institutions.

Dr R Balaji Rao, District Educational Officer, (SPSR Nellore District); "We commend THINK Gas for spearheading this initiative and encouraging schools to transition to CNG-powered transportation. Educational institutions play a key role in fostering environmental responsibility, and adopting sustainable mobility solutions helps instil this mindset in students. CNG buses not only reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality but also offer significant cost savings. THINK Gas’s commitment to expanding CNG accessibility makes this transition seamless, and we encourage more schools to embrace this eco-friendly and economical solution for a cleaner, healthier future."

Expressing gratitude to the Government authorities, educational institutions, and automotive manufacturers for their support, Gautam Anand, Regional GA Head - Nellore & Chittoor GA, THINK Gas, said, “The overwhelming response from schools and educational institutions in Nellore reinforces the importance of sustainable transportation solutions. With fuel cost savings of up to 45% compared to diesel and lower maintenance expenses, CNG presents a financially viable option for schools. Additionally, CNG-powered vehicles contribute to a cleaner environment by reducing emissions and improving air quality. We remain dedicated to expanding CNG infrastructure, ensuring accessibility to clean energy, and supporting schools in making this transition seamlessly.”

Currently, THINK Gas operates 18 CNG stations across the region, strategically located in prime locations including Nellore city, Kovur, Kavali, Atmakur, Vinjamur, Naiudpeta, Gudur ,Tada, Kota, Venkatgiri and Sullurpeta amongst others to ensure easy accessibility. To further enhance fuel availability and encourage CNG adoption, the company plans to establish 7 additional stations by the end of the year. The event marked a significant step in promoting eco-friendly transportation within the education sector, reinforcing THINK Gas’s mission to drive a cleaner, greener future.