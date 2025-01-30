Tic Tac Launches New Brand Ad Film: "Tic Tac Fresh, Vibe Refresh" – An Imaginative Journey of Refreshment

Be it the daily grind, traffic jams, or the endless noise of city life, people often yearn for a moment of peace and rejuvenation. The new brand film through its humour, vibrant, refreshing visuals, mirrors the human desire to break free, which perfectly aligns with the refreshing positive vibes of Tic Tac.

The brand film opens in a familiar, everyday setting: a noisy traffic jam. In a car, a person is bored by the chaos around him. He pulls out a pack of Tic Tac and with a simple rattle of the box and the pop of a mint, he is magically transported from his current stressful surroundings into the serene, magical tranquillity of a lush green forest atop an Elephant. The fresh breeze, the serene waterfall, the calm surroundings, and the pleasant sounds of nature, bring an overwhelming sense of refreshment. His enjoyment in the imaginary world is interrupted by the bird Toucan, only to find that it’s another biker, stuck in the same traffic jam, who is asking for a Tic Tac. The biker then pops another Tic Tac & joins him in the refreshed world, grooving to the fresh vibes, capturing the essence of shared joy.

Mr. Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pills & Gums, Ferrero India said, “Life is not about the destination, it’s about enjoying the journey. Tic Tac gives you that spark to refresh your vibe & look at the same situation in a positive, refreshed way. The new campaign shows how the taste of the tic tac pill can completely transform your Vibe. The new Tic Tac film taps into that deep-seated wish for a refreshing escape and rewires the mind to be more spontaneous and break the monotony.

The brand film will be leveraged across social & digital platforms in prominent regional languages such as (Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam& Bengali) #TicTacVibe#VibeRefresh #FreshVibes





