Tips For Auspicious Apartments

Hyderabad: Buying a new home is a huge investment. It should be auspicious for the buyer. Vastu insists that Panchtatva – earth, water, fire, air and sky or space should be balanced in proper proportions for harmony. Vastu Shastra is based upon the eight cardinal and ordinal directions. When the five elements and the eight directions are in their proper places, they support the owner of the flat to achieve success in life.

It should also be understood that a flat in an apartment cannot be 100% Vastu compliant. The purpose of Vastu is to create and attract positive cosmic energy.

This energy helps us to do better in our work and live a fuller, healthier and happy life. Vastu is meant to create harmony and perfect balance between internal and external spaces so that positive energy flows inside the home.

Be it a 1BHK or a luxurious 4BHK, ensure that the home that you are investing in is filled with positive energy.

Here are a few important guidelines one should follow to attract good fortune and health for the occupants.

l As per Vastu, directions like north and east have a positive impact, while other directions have a negative impact.

l Homebuyers should refrain from buying a flat that has large water bodies in the south or west. A river, well, lake or canal should be in the north or east only.

l Avoid apartment facing a dead-end or those which are adjacent to dilapidated buildings and cemeteries.

l Avoid buying a flat with balconies in the south and west.

l The flat/apartment extended in the northeast is good.

l Avoid choosing flats/apartments with cuts in the southeast and northeast.

l Irregular, circular and triangular-shaped flats or properties with any of the corners missing should be avoided.

l While cooking in the kitchen, you should face in the east direction. It helps in bringing positive energy to the home.

l The headboard of the bed in the master bedroom should be in the east or southwest direction. It promotes healthy living and long life.