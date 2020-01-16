Today petrol, diesel rates dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 16

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded a downtrend on Thursday (January 11). The petrol and diesel rates have dropped by 16 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad is at Rs 80.33 per litre and diesel reached Rs 75.14 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol, prices have slightly dropped by 15 paise and costs Rs 79.87. Similarly, the diesel rate also reduced by 15 paise and priced at Rs 74.32. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate is Rs 79.50 and diesel sold at Rs 73.98.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price has come down by 15 paise and tagged at Rs 75.55 and diesel lowered by 14 paise and marked at Rs 68.92. The petrol rate in Mumbai is Rs 81.14 and diesel sold at Rs 72.27.