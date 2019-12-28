Today petrol rate remains stable, diesel hiked in Hyderabad, other metro cities on December 28

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded mixed trends on Saturday (December 28). Today, the petrol rate remains unchanged and diesel went up by 19 paise.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad remains stable at Rs 79.53 per litre and diesel pulled up Rs 73.56 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate continues at Rs 79.10 and diesel went up by 18 paise and priced at Rs 72.80. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate remains constant at Rs 78.73 and diesel hiked to Rs 72.46.

Even in Delhi, the petrol cost remains steady at Rs 74.74 and diesel strengthened by 17 paise and tagged at Rs 67.41. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 80.40 and diesel sold at Rs 70.73.