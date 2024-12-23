Top Personalities Who Made A Significant Mark In Their Particular Sector In 2024

In 2024, several visionary leaders have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields, driving innovation, transformation, and societal impact. From revolutionizing e-commerce and financial inclusion to pioneering advancements in skill development and astrology, these trailblazers have set inspiring benchmarks in their industries.

These leaders exemplify determination, vision, and impact, inspiring many and setting the stage for a brighter, more innovative future across diverse sectors:

Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro: Swati Bhargava, along with her husband Rohan Bhargava, co-founded CashKaro in 2013. Their inspiration came from the substantial savings they made using a cashback website while booking their honeymoon tickets, which led them to create CashKaro—a platform that has since become India's largest cashback and coupon platform.

Swati's vision for CashKaro has transformed the way India shops. This year, CashKaro launched the "Aadat Badlo" campaign to shift Indian shopping habits and raise awareness about cashback offers. To date, CashKaro has given INR 1000 crores of real cashback to its customers. Building on their commitment to empower individuals, Swati and Rohan also launched EarnKaro in 2019, a platform enabling influencers to monetize their reach through affiliate marketing.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital: Neeti Sharma took over the role of the CEO of TeamLease Digital this year. Earlier, she co-founded TeamLease Edtech and is also a part of the Governing Body for TeamLease Skills University, India’s 1st Skills University.

A versatile business leader with 30+ years of experience, Neeti brings with her a holistic understanding of all stakeholders that contribute to India’s workforce and strategically utilize it to achieve positive outcomes for our country’s growing economy. She has handled various disciplines and business functions at strategic positions with extensive experience in a highly competitive market.

Meena Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Astroyogi: A serial entrepreneur, Meena Kapoor is the Founder and Managing Director of Astroyogi, a digital astrology platform, transcending geographical boundaries to offer real-time consultations 24/7 worldwide. Astroyogi signifies the convergence of tradition and technology, shaping the future of astrotech with a commitment to excellence. Meena has consistently fostered a culture of innovation in her organizations. She launched Astroyogi in 2001, focusing on offering digital astrology content, as daily consumables across telecom providers and internet giants for the Indian audience. Over an inspiring two-decade career, Meena oversaw the evolution of the platform from digital content to e-commerce, to e-services provided across the world.

Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, RevFin Services: Sameer is the visionary founder of Revfin, a leading EV financing platform. With a strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Sameer is driving the adoption of EVs across India by providing innovative and inclusive financing solutions. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Aristo Securities Private Limited, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Prior to setting up his entrepreneurial venture, Sameer held several leadership positions in banking and consumer lending. Having spent most of his professional career in the United Kingdom, Sameer has acquired deep expertise in credit risk management, analytics and credit product/profitability management.