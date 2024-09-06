Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces T CARE: A New Initiative to Elevate Customers’ Ownership Experience

In its constant endeavour to exceed customer expectations by delivering exceptional experiences, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of “T CARE”, an innovative initiative aimed at delivering a holistic ownership experience to their esteemed customers. T CARE integrates a range of supports with value-added proposition under a single brand, ensuring that every engagement with the customer reflects Toyota’s core values of reliability, quality, and exceptional care.



Driven by a customer-centric approach, “T CARE” provides a comprehensive range of services that demonstrates the company’s dedication to enriching customer delight and fostering long-term relationships. Covering everything from presales to aftersales and repurchases, T CARE integrates these offerings under one unified brand that includes, to name a few,

T DELIVER brings unique last mile logistics of new car delivery via flatbed trucks, ensuring the vehicles reach their final Toyota touch point in brand new condition.

T GLOSS offers end-to-end car detailing services, keeping the customers’ cars in top condition always

T WEB provides a user-friendly online platform for purchasing Toyota vehicles, providing customer convenience

T ASSIST offers 24/7 roadside assistance for 5 years, ensuring timely support to the customers

T SECURE provides peace of mind with an extended warranty for an additional 2 years

T SMILE offers customizable, hassle free and cost-effective pre-paid maintenance package

T SAATH ensures timely delivery of service parts and reaching closer to customer, thereby providing convenience

T CHOICE provides multiple service parts choice to the valued customer

T INSPECT provides vehicle inspection services under various used car related activities such as during the sale of used cars, used car financing, break in insurance renewal, etc.

T SPARSH facilitates as a one-stop solution, focusing on rural areas, that offers expert guidance on vehicle selection, facilitate test drives, and provide comprehensive information about Toyota's diverse range of models

T SERV provides convenience of multibrand car service network, offering quality affordable services with a focus on customer satisfaction and enhanced vehicle reliability

T CARE focuses on streamlining the customer experiences, ensuring effortless access to top-tier assistance and best support throughout their ownership journey with Toyota.

Commenting on this new initiative, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales, Service, and Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated, “At Toyota, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Our focus always remains on elevating the customer experience at every touchpoint—before, during, and after the sale. We strive not only to deliver exceptional products and services, but also to foster a deep, lasting connection with our customers throughout their entire ownership experience with Toyota. The newly introduced T CARE initiative incorporates a wide array of offerings such as T DELIVER, T GLOSS, T ASSIST, T SAATH, T SECURE, T CHOICE and more, under a single brand allowing us to deliver seamless and personalized support that addresses the diverse needs of our valued customers across the rural and urban areas.

We believe that T CARE will further strengthen our customer connect and fortify their immense trust placed in us over the years, thereby support Toyota’s purpose of becoming a mobility company. Our aim is to ensure a truly satisfying experience for our discerning customers and continue to be the most trusted partner that caters to their ever-evolving mobility needs.”

Notably, TKM currently has 685 customer touch points plus 360 T Sparsh outlets, which cumulatively stands at a total of 1045 touch points across India, ensuring easy accessibility to Toyota’s varied products and services, and thereby making it convenient for their esteemed customers.