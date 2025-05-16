Trade deficit widens to 6-mth high in April

New Delhi: India’s exports rose by 9.03 per cent to $38.49 billion in April, while the trade deficit stood at $26.42 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Thursday. Imports increased by 19.12 per cent year-on-year to $64.91 billion in April. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said: “I hope India will maintain this export momentum.”

According to the Commerce Ministry data released on Thursday, imports increased by 19.12 per cent year-on-year to $64.91 billion in April due to a rise in shipments of crude oil and fertiliser. The spurt in imports widened the trade deficit – the difference between the value of imports and exports – to the highest since November 2024 when it was recorded at $31.77 billion. The sectors which recorded export growth during the month included tobacco, coffee, marine products, tea, ready-made garments of all textiles, rice, gems and jewellery, spices, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals.

EXIM Bank pegs 3% growth in overall merchandise exports

The Export Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) on Thursday said it expects a 3.3 per cent growth in India’s overall merchandise exports to $113.7 billion in the June quarter. The non-oil exports are forecast to grow 10.9 per cent to $99.2 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, an official statement said. The outlook is, however, subject to risks of global tariffs and trade policy uncertainty, rising geo-economic fragmentation and persisting geo-political tensions, the bank said.

“Positive growth in India’s exports could be as a result of expected revival in manufacturing activity, conclusion of export orders, favourable prospects of current trade negotiations, and expected continued accommodative stance in India,” the bank said. It added that the growth in total merchandise exports, non-oil exports, and non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports, are likely to continue in second quarter of the current financial year.