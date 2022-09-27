TS, AP netizens prefer watching videos, OTT on phone

Hyderabad: As many as 63.36 per cent of the people surveyed spend time on their mobile phones during their leisure time. Of which,51 per cent use it to watch videos and 29 per cent consume OTT (over-the-top) content on their mobiles while others listen to music, according to a recent survey conducted by Way2News.

Hyderabad-based Way2News, a hyper local citizen journalism platform, conducted the online survey amongits users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to understand how people spend their free time.The survey was conducted last week among Telugu-speaking users.

Around 3.5 lakh citizens from the two States took part in the survey, wherein 88 per cent of the respondents are men, and 12 per cent are female. And 70 per cent of the respondents are in the age of 21–30 years. "As per the survey, people spend most of their free time browsing content on phones.However, road travel is back in vogue, and in-store shopping is regaining its popularity," Way2News said in a statement.

Now that Covid-19 protocols are relaxed and the cities have opened up, travel is back in vogue. According to the results, 50.71 per cent choose to travel in their vehicles. Whereas travelling by train, which has long been a favourite mode of travel in the country, is now preferred by 26 per cent and bus is 14 per cent.