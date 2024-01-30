TVS ILP to develop logistics, warehousing park in Goa

Chennai: TVS Industrial and Logistical Parks (TVS ILP) on Tuesday announced signing of MoU with the Goa Investment Promotion & Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) for the development of logistics and warehousing park in the Verna Industrial Estate.

The strategic commitment involves an investment of Rs 125 crore and the park will be on 15-20 acre.

The signing ceremony took place at the Invest Goa 2024 Summit held at Taj Cicade de Goa, Dona Paula.

The MoU was signed between Ramnath Subramaniam, CEO of TVS ILP, and Swetika Sachan IAS, CEO of Goa-IPB.

TVS ILP emerged as a pioneer in the logistics parks sector, boasting an extensive footprint with over 18 parks across 10 states.