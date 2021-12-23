TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 165 RP; priced at Rs 1.45 lakhs

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of Apache RTR 165 RP. The motorcycle has been tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom price).

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product to be launched under the Race Performance (RP) series and will be limited to 200 units.

Born of racing lineage, TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the most powerful machine in its category producing 19.2 PS power at 10,000 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with features that include a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS Racing decals, red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP will be sold online.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing Premium Business), said, "We are delighted to introduce the Race Performance series to our customers. The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track & road. Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio. The collectable product offers an array of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India."

Key Features - TVS Apache RTR 165 RP

- 19.2 PS of power at 10,000 rpm

- TVS Racing decals

- Race-Tuned slipper clutch

- Adjustable Clutch & Brake Levers

- New headlamp with signature FPL

- Rear radial tyre

- Red alloy wheels

- Customised sticker

- Brass coated drive chain and sprocket

- First-in-segment 240 mm Rear Disc

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle gets an advanced 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. TVS Motor has achieved this best in segment performance by developing:

• A new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug

• 15 per cent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance

• A revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline

• A new dome piston for a higher compression ratio

The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations. The motorcycle is also equipped with a first-in-segment 240 mm rear disc brake which provides superior braking performance.