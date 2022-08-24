  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

TVS Motors to invest in startup 'DriveX'

TVS Motors to invest in startup DriveX
x
Highlights

Two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motors, on Wednesday announced its investment in Narain Karthikeyan’s start-up “DriveX” (NKars Mobility Millennial Solutions Private Limited), a pre-owned two-wheeler platform.

New Delhi: Two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motors, on Wednesday announced its investment in Narain Karthikeyan's start-up "DriveX" (NKars Mobility Millennial Solutions Private Limited), a pre-owned two-wheeler platform. With the auto industry seeing an upward growth in the recent month, TVS says it sees a strong potential in the pre-owned two-wheeler market.

Narain Karthikeyan, India's first Formula 1 racing driver, incorporated the company in April 2020. While DriveX started off as a two-wheeler subscription platform, providing affordable and flexible mobility solutions, it has since expanded to five cities in a short span of time.

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, stated that the pre-owned two-wheeler market in India remains untapped. He believes that such collaboration will be able to scale up the demand of pre-owned vehicles.

"The pre-owned two-wheeler market is largely unorganized today. It is delightful to see what DriveX has been able to create and deliver in such a short time. Narain and his team have built a unique platform that can scale up quickly. DriveX has a vision to bring a change in this segment by building trust, assurance, and transparency through end-to-end, high-quality products and customer experience through innovative solutions. We are confident of DriveX ability to deliver on this vision," Sudarshan Venu has said.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has said in their official statement that TVS Motor sees a strong potential in the pre-owned two-wheeler market, which is witnessing a structural shift from the unorganized to the organized sector.

Meanwhile, Narain Karthikeyan, Founder and CEO of DriveX, also expressed his hopes with the pre-owned two-wheeler market in India, and said, "DriveX is a digital first business, serving all brands with unique analytics-led capabilities across the value chains. We have also been successful at launching new business models, including the subscription model in the pre-owned two-wheeler segment. In the coming years, DriveX will aim to strengthen its presence across India, followed by other geographies in due course."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X