UAi partners with Florida University
Highlights
Universal Ai University (UAi), an Artificial Intelligence University; has inked a pact with the Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of...
Universal Ai University (UAi), an Artificial Intelligence University; has inked a pact with the Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship (JMC) to undertake a research and academic endeavours focused on advancing knowledge and practice in the areas of artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. Eric Liguori, Associate Dean for Research , Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, said: “This partnership represents a powerful step forward in equipping students to lead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”
