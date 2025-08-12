  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

UAi partners with Florida University

UAi partners with Florida University
x
Highlights

Universal Ai University (UAi), an Artificial Intelligence University; has inked a pact with the Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of...

Universal Ai University (UAi), an Artificial Intelligence University; has inked a pact with the Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship (JMC) to undertake a research and academic endeavours focused on advancing knowledge and practice in the areas of artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. Eric Liguori, Associate Dean for Research , Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, said: “This partnership represents a powerful step forward in equipping students to lead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick