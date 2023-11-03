Live
- Economic circumstances shouldn't lead to dowry deaths: Delhi High Court
- RBI fines PNB, Federal Bank, Mercedes Financial Services for breach of rules
- Conman posing as CBI official nabbed accepting bribe in Nagpur
- Nagarjuna unveils ‘Shantala’second single
- Viewers connect with ‘Sarvam Sakthi Mayam’ characters- Director Pradeep Maddali
- EFLU holds talk on Gender Stereotypes, Language
- This week's Scholarships For Students
- Minister Priyank Kharge Eyes CM Post? Contradictions Arise Amidst Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand
- Mumbai Bullion Closing Rate
- MassKaDass VishwakSen Launched the First Look Poster of Therachaapa
Just In
UCO Bank Q2 net down to Rs 401.67 crore
Public sector mortgage lender UCO Bank on Friday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with a Rs 102.85 crore lower net profit as compared to previous year corresponding period.
Chennai: Public sector mortgage lender UCO Bank on Friday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with a Rs 102.85 crore lower net profit as compared to previous year corresponding period.
In a regulatory filing, UCO Bank said for the quarter ended September 30 it had booked a total income of Rs 5,865.61 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 4,964.84 crore) and a net profit of about Rs 401.67 crore (Rs 504.52 crore).
According to UCO Bank, its interest income stood at Rs 5,218.82 crore for the quarter ended September 30 this year as against Rs 4,184.89 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The other income stood at Rs 646.78 crore for the year ended September 30, 2023 as against Rs 779.94 crore for the year ended September 30, 2022.
As on September 30 this year, UCO Bank’s gross non performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA stood at Rs 6,939.35 crore (Rs 9,358.92 crore) and Rs 1,801.67 crore (Rs 2,700.29 crore), respectively.
For the period under review, UCO Bank had provided Rs 335.81 crore towards NPA up from Rs 400.27 crore provided during the previous year corresponding period.
The capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.83 per cent as on September 30.