UFlex Partners with IIP Delhi to Promote Recycling Awareness and Sustainable Innovations

UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) Delhi to promote recycling, circular economy, and sustainability. As part of this collaboration, UFlex has set up the Ideation Zone on the IIP campus, which will serve as an interactive space for students, professionals, and the public to learn about sustainable practices. The Ideation Zone was inaugurated by Jeevaraj Pillai, Director – Sustainability, UFlex Limited, today, marking the beginning of a series of educational initiatives aimed at advancing a circular economy.

The partnership between UFlex and IIP Delhi aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia, fostering a deeper understanding of the environmental impact of packaging and the role of innovative technologies in driving recycling efforts. The initiative is designed to encourage young minds to explore sustainability challenges and find solutions that can shape a greener future.

The Ideation Zone is made using recycled materials, including multi-layer plastic and aseptic packaging waste, exemplifying the practical application of circular economy principles in sustainable infrastructure, and transforming flexible plastics into a sustainable future. UFlex currently recycles nearly 30,000 MT of plastic waste across Poland, Mexico, and India.

As part of this collaboration, UFlex will engage industry leaders and sustainability experts in workshops and seminars to educate students on recycling, advanced technologies, and the role of R&D in driving sustainability within the packaging industry. These sessions will also emphasize the importance of integrating R&D into academic curricula to prepare future professionals for leadership roles in sustainable packaging innovations.

Jeevaraj Pillai, Director – Sustainability, UFlex Limited, said, “UFlex’s partnership with IIP Delhi is a significant step in promoting the importance of recycling and sustainability. At UFlex, we recognize that education is a powerful tool in driving change within the packaging industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire future packaging leaders and professionals to adopt the principles of the circular economy and sustainable innovation, helping to create a more sustainable and responsible future.”

Dr Tanweer Alam, Addl. Director and RO, IIP Delhi, stated, “We are excited to partner with UFlex to provide our students with the opportunity to engage with industry experts and learn about the latest in recycling and sustainability. This collaboration aligns with our mission to equip students with the knowledge and tools needed to address the evolving demands of the packaging industry and make a lasting impact.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by management and leadership team of UFlex, academic team, and sustainability advocates. This event marks the beginning of a long-term commitment by both UFlex and IIP Delhi to foster education, awareness, and innovation in the realm of recycling and sustainability.







