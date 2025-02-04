Ujjivan Small Finance Bank submits application for Universal Banking Licence

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan), one of the leading small finance banks has announced today the submission of the application for Universal Banking licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This step aligns with the Bank’s long-term vision to strengthen its offerings and its position in the sector. The Bank has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance and a commitment to financial inclusion, serving a diverse aspiring customer base. Ujjivan is prepared to join the ranks of universal banks, considered a very significant milestone in its evolution, subject to RBI granting its approval to its application.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said, “Following the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), we have submitted our application today and are seeking the regulator's approval for the voluntary transition from a Small Finance Bank to a Universal Bank. The Bank has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance and a commitment to financial inclusion, serving a diverse customer base across the country. Securing the Universal Banking licence, if approved, will strengthen Ujjivan’s efforts to provide holistic financial services to its customers and empower all aspiring Indians with a wider range of banking solutions.”

The Bank recently announced its Q3 FY2025 results showcasing positive growth momentum across its business segments. The diversification of loan book has seen accelerated results, with the secured segment contributing to 39% to the overall loan book. With an inclusive approach to Micro Banking, the Bank recently reduced its interest rates for the Group and Individual Loan and now has one of the lowest interest rates among Small Finance Banks. This has been possible due to its performance and efficient management of microfinance stress through better asset quality.