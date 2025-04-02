Uniform F&O expiry: Goldman Sachs upbeat on BSE

Mumbai: Goldman Sachs has projected a positive outlook for BSE Ltd, following a recent proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to restrict index options expiry days to Tuesdays and Thursdays. This regulatory change is expected to benefit BSE by strengthening its market position and reducing concentration risk in the segment. Sebi published its consultation paper on March 27, outlining plans to space out expiry days for index options. The move aims to improve product differentiation and limit market concentration, which could work in BSE’s favour.