Union Cabinet extends Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana till November

The Union Cabinet today approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for five more months. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that under the scheme, five kilograms of wheat or rice will be given to every member of the beneficiary family and one kilogram of Chana will be given to each family for five more months.

Mr Javadekar said the scheme will benefit more than 80 crore people in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the scheme in his address to the nation on June 30, 2020. During his address, Mr Modi said, poor and needy persons will not go hungry in the country and free ration during the rainy and forthcoming festival seasons during the time of current COVID-19 pandemic will be provided to them.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the first phase of the scheme just after the imposition of nationwide lockdown. Under the first phase, free food grains was provided for three months from April 2020. The second phase which will last for another five months began from July 1, 2020, and will last till November 30, 2020.

Under the second phase, over 200 Lakh Metric Tonnes of grain and 9.78 lakh Metric Tonnes of Chana will be distributed among the National Food Security Act beneficiaries. Both the phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana will together incur a total expenditure of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

All expenses on the extended PMGKAY will be borne by the Central Government. Free distribution of whole Chana will ensure adequate availability of protein to beneficiaries during these five months.