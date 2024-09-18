University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi

The University of Melbourne opened its first Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi today, marking a significant expansion of its global presence. This milestone is part of a major delegation visiting India to enhance partnerships and engagement with local students, alumni, government officials, and educational partners.

The Melbourne Global Centre – Delhi is strategically located in the heart of India's central government district; close to businesses, international agencies, and the Australian High Commission. The Centre will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across education, research, industry, and the community, serving as the University's central hub in India.

The Melbourne Global Centre – Delhi will enable the University to showcase its extensive educational offerings, cutting-edge research, and community engagement programs. The Centre will feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series, serving as a platform to connect research with Indian corporations, industry partners and academic institutions.

The opening event brought together students, alumni, academics, and distinguished guests, including representatives from the Indian and Australian governments.

Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), University of Melbourne said, “Our Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi is a significant step in our longstanding commitment to fostering educational collaboration between India and our University. Building on institutional partnerships that span up to 16 years, we are dedicated to empowering and enhancing capacity within India, aligning with our mission to collaboratively benefit society through education and research”.

Professor Wesley added, “Our global strategy, which launched earlier this year, reinforces our commitment to become a knowledge hub for Asia and the Pacific, uniting educational excellence with international research collaboration. The Melbourne Global Centre – Delhi embodies our partnership model in India, fostering capacity building and collaboration through mutually beneficial relationships that address the educational needs of this region.”

“The opening of the University of Melbourne’s Global Centre in Delhi marks a significant milestone that underscores the university’s long-term commitment to India. The centre will be a hub for strengthening educational and research ties and promoting collaboration. The centre is reflective of Australia and India’s shared vision for education and research as a key driver for economic growth and social impact. It will unlock new opportunities for students and researchers to come together to innovate and address shared challenges for the mutual benefit of both nations.”- Philip Green, High Commissioner of Australia to India

The establishment of the Melbourne Global Centre - Delhi strengthens the University’s presence and engagement in India while supporting its broader global partnership model in key partner countries throughout Asia and the Pacific, the world’s most dynamic region.

The Melbourne Global Centre is not designed for teaching or as an offshore campus. Instead, it is focused on enriching current and future initiatives within India for greater sustainable impact, as determined by the University’s partnership model and informed by Indian governments and institutions.

As the University continues to deepen its ties within India, the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi represents a firm commitment to support India in its long-term academic and research aspirations. As a centralised hub for collaboration, the Centre will lay the foundations for future generations of scholars and researchers, forging new bilateral connections and facilitating meaningful educational and cultural exchanges well into the future.







