University of Surrey partners with GUS Global Services to launch its International Branch Campus in GIFT City

Bengaluru: The University of Surrey is set to open its International Branch Campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, in collaboration with transnational education group GUS Global Services (GGS). The project, which is at an advanced pre-delivery stage, is contingent on regulatory approval from Gujarat’s International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the International Branch Campus Regulations.

The India campus will bring together the University of Surrey’s teaching and research excellence in business, international finance, computer science, cyber-security and other areas aligned with the strategic vision of GIFT City with GGS India’s capabilities as a strategic partner for higher education providers. All teaching and academic assurance will be delivered and led by the University of Surrey staff. Ancillary services, such as strategic advice on India entry, student enrolment, campus establishment and operations management, will be provided by GGS.

Professor GQ Max Lu, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, said:

“The University of Surrey campus at GIFT City will be a shining example of British education excellence and impact, contributing to transnational education in a more globalised world. We are proud and excited to be part of the GIFT City story, where we’ll combine India’s strengths in the global financial sector with the University of Surrey’s academic and teaching competencies in business, finance and computer science.

“Students can look forward to a world-class education delivered at the heart of a thriving new international finance and technology powerhouse for the region. Together we’ll be contributing to the skills and growth agendas of both our countries.”

Dr Sharad Mehra, Regional CEO - Asia & Australia, Global University Systems (GUS) said:

“This initiative seeks to expand world-class academic standards and global learning experiences available in India. It will offer Indian students the opportunity to access transformative education without leaving the country. The collaboration aligns with India's higher education goals, such as improving global competitiveness, offering world-class education locally, and contributing to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on internationalisation.”