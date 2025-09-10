Urban Company IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1 – September 2025 Updates

Urban Company’s IPO got a huge response on the first day. The Rs 1,900-crore IPO was fully subscribed in just two hours. Investors applied for 19.59 crore shares, while only 10.67 crore shares were available.

Retail investors were very active, with their portion subscribed 4.52 times. Non-institutional investors’ portion got 2.04 times subscription, and institutional buyers got 20%.

The company had already raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors a day before the IPO opened for the public.

The IPO opened on September 10 and will close on September 12. The price band is Rs 98–103 per share. At the top price, the company is valued at Rs 14,790 crore. Urban Company plans to raise Rs 472 crore from new shares, and existing investors will sell shares worth Rs 1,428 crore.

Share allotment will be done by September 15, and the listing on BSE and NSE is on September 17.

Urban Company, which provides app-based beauty and home services, is proving very popular with investors.