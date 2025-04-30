US lens on India for IP rights ‘violations’

New Delhi: The US on Tuesday again placed India on its 'priority watch list' stating that New Delhi remains one of the world's most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights.The US Trade Representative's (USTR) 2025 Special 301 report said that over the past year, India has remained inconsistent in its progress on intellectual property protection and enforcement.

It said that although India has worked to strengthen its IP regime, including raising public awareness about the importance of the subject, and engagement with the US on IP issues has increased, there continues to be a lack of progress on many long-standing IP concerns. "India remains one of the world's most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of IP... India remains on the Priority Watch List in 2025," it said.