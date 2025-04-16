Live
Utility vehicles steer PV sales to record 43 L units in FY24
New Delhi: India’s auto industry achieved a new milestone in the financial year ending March 2025, with passenger vehicle sales rising to a record 43 lakh units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
This marks a 2 per cent increase from the previous year. A major contributor to this growth was the rising popularity of utility vehicles, which accounted for 65 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales.
This is up from around 60 per cent in the previous financial year. The report said the increase came from strong demand for new models, better features, and attractive consumer offers.
“The sales were driven by healthy demand, infrastructure investments, supportive government policies, and a continued focus on sustainable mobility,” SIAM said in a statement. It added that sound economic policies and positive market sentiment also helped in maintaining growth during the year.