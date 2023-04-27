V-Trans looks to focus on TS, AP

V-Trans (India) Ltd, a logistics solution provider, on Wednesday announced its plan to reach a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years. This goal is in line with the company's focus on expanding its presence in the southern region of India including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets leading to job creation opportunities of a total 600.



The company also recognising the growing importance of manufacturing space in India is investing in building warehouses and opening new branches to cater to the demand. The new branches will be spread across major cities and towns in the South region, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, among others.

"With this expansion, V-Trans aims to cater to the increasing demand for logistics and transport services in the region and provide better connectivity to its customers. V-Trans has a presence across the nation with more than 1,000 branches, 50transshipments centers, and a fleet strength of over 2,500 advanced trucks with location tracking facility," said Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Group MD, V-Trans (India) Ltd, here.

The company's hub and spoke network of transshipment centers and branches are strategically designed and located to facilitate faster and smoother movement of goods across the region, Rajesh Shah, Executive Director, V-Trans India Ltd said.