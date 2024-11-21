Vertex Global partners with MSME Forum

BPO firm Vertex Global Services has partnered with MSME Business Forum. Under this partnership, the company is going to offer its world-class BPO solutions for seamless customer experience to over 10,000 MSMEs in the next three years.

This will foster enhanced customer experience for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India while also addressing the challenges faced by the enterprises of hiring international players, the company said.

Vertex Global Services will be the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) for MSME Business Forum, providing an omnichannel customer experience.

This collaboration seeks to empower these businesses by providing them with enhanced tools and resources and industry-ready youth to serve their customers better, ultimately boosting growth and sustainability within the MSME sector.