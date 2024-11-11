Live
- Devuthani Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations
- Foiled Ukraine's plan to hijack electronic warfare helicopter: Russia
- IndiaJoy 2024: Asia's Largest Digital Entertainment Festival Decoding Kalki 2898 AD VFX
- Bagheera OTT Release: Kannada Superhero Film Starring Sriimurali to Stream on this OTT Platform
- Congress leader attacked in pre-poll violence in Assam
- AAP KI ADALAT: 'Let there be a law that a married man with kids can marry, I am ready', Bhojpuri star Nirahua tells Rajat Sharma, explains his relationship with co-star Amrapali Dubey
- KA Movie: Kiran Abbavaram’s Diwali Hit Receives Praise from Chiranjeevi
- Challenge excise dealers, not PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi to Siddaramaiah
- Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threats Against Hindu Temples
- PCB, along with board’s legal department, seeks clarifications from ICC on India’s refusal to travel for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Just In
Vietnam's tax revenues in e-commerce reaches $3.74 billion in 10 months
Tax revenues from organisations and individuals engaged in e-commerce activities in Vietnam reached 94.6 trillion Vietnamese dongs ($3.74 billion) in the first ten months of this year, a 17-percent increase compared to the same period last year, local media reported on Monday.
Hanoi : Tax revenues from organisations and individuals engaged in e-commerce activities in Vietnam reached 94.6 trillion Vietnamese dongs ($3.74 billion) in the first ten months of this year, a 17-percent increase compared to the same period last year, local media reported on Monday.
Over 191,000 traders operating on the platforms recorded business transactions amounting to 72 trillion dong ($2.8 billion), said the General Department of Taxation.
According to the tax department, as many as 412 e-commerce platforms have registered their tax information with Vietnam's tax authorities, reports Xinhua, quoting Vietnam News.
As internet shopping has been rapidly gaining popularity in recent years, Vietnam's B2C e-commerce revenue is forecast to reach 29 billion dollars by the end of next year, according to the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.