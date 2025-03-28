vivo rolls out Y39

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, launched the vivo Y39 on Thursday, a new addition to its Y series lineup. The smartphone has a premium design with a stylish and refined glazed ceramic-like camera module and dynamic lighting effects that add a touch of elegance to its build.

The new model is ultrathin with 6,500 mAh battery powered by BlueVolt technology, ensuring up to five years of battery health. The smartphone features Military-Grade certified durability, Shield Glass protection, sturdy body, and SGS certification.

In view of the growing consumer need for smart features, the model comes with tools like AI Screen Translation, Live Text, AI Audio Algorithm, Circle to Search, and AI SuperLink, making it the first Y series device to come with AI features.

Available in two colors, Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue, the model is priced at Rs16,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs18,999 for 8GB+256GB variant.