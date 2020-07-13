VNIR Biotech launches fluorescence probes & PCR mix for RT-PCR detection of COVID-19

Bengaluru based, VNIR Biotechnologies Private Limited, a spinoff by Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), has launched indigenous fluorescence probes and Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) mix for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) detection of COVID-19.

VNIR Biotechnologies is an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and is incubated at Bangalore Bio-innovation Centre (BBC) of Government of Karnataka.

The molecular probes developed by VNIR Biotechnologies will be used in COVID-19 test kits in the country.

PCR based test kit has three critical components, the Oligos, Enzymes and Molecular Probes. The first two are partly available in India and partly imported while molecular probes used in COVID 19 tests are currently, only imported.

The molecular probes are used to track the amplification in PCR. Their immediate application is for COVID-19 testing, but they are general-purpose molecular tools for molecular diagnostic tests of several diseases.

VNIR has innovated synthesis protocols for molecular probes, which will be useful for PCR based COVID-19 testing. The company is in the process of filing for the protection of its process innovation.

VNIR's Research and Development effort in line with the Make-In-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India) missions of the Government of India is meant to contribute to self-reliance in COVID-19 testing.