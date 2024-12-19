Vodafone dials Rs 4,122-cr capex to strengthen network in TG, AP

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has taken significant steps to regain its position in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with an investment of Rs4,122 crore for upgrading its network and expand its reach.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head for AP, Telangana, and Karnataka, shared the company’s roadmap for revival and growth in the region.

As part of the strategy, Vi inaugurated a new store in Himayatnagar and plans to open 11 more stores in the coming months. Anand Dani acknowledged that subscriber loss had been a challenge in recent months but attributed it to temporary network issues. He emphasised that the revamped network is now attracting former users and new customers due to improved signal quality and coverage.

“Vi has become number one in video experience, live video, voice quality, and download speed,” Dani said. Highlighting its upcoming plans, he revealed that Vi is set to launch its 5G network on a large scale in the January-March 2025 quarter. The project is currently in its pilot stage in the Telugu states.

Anand Dani also announced innovative recharge plans, including a 1,200 plan offering 1,600 in benefits. The plan includes access to OTT platforms, an anti-virus kit, and other perks.

The company currently has a subscriber base of one crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, evenly distributed between the two states. Each state contributes Rs140-150 crore annually to the company’s profits. To further enhance its offerings, Vi has implemented AI-based spam detection systems and continues to refine its tools for better user safety.