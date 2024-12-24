WellWork: Redefining the Future of Workspaces - A New Beginning

WellWork, India’s pioneering wellness-focused co-working space, is revolutionizing the way professionals experience their work environment. Designed to seamlessly integrate work and wellness, WellWork prioritizes mental and physical well-being to create a space where productivity and happiness coexist.

At WellWork, wellness is not an afterthought—it’s embedded into the core experience. With energizing yoga sessions, personalized counseling, and group workshops addressing anxiety, stress, and burnout, the workspace nurtures both mind and body. The thoughtfully curated fun activities aim to boost morale and keep happy hormones flowing, ensuring professionals thrive in a healthy, positive atmosphere.

The interiors of WellWork are crafted with biophilic and ergonomic designs, combining lush greenery with functional, comfortable furniture. This creates a peaceful, productive workspace that promotes mental clarity and focus.

Backed by the MPM Group, a name synonymous with excellence in construction and real estate since 1985, WellWork benefits from decades of experience in shaping the city’s skyline. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Girish Mallpani , MPM Group has delivered over 30 residential and commercial projects, covering more than 5 million square feet.

Following the successful launch of its first centre in Gachibowli in April 2024, WellWork has now unveiled its newest workspace in the heart of Hyderabad.

Located in the Vasavi MPM Grand building, spanning an impressive 5,50,000 sq. ft., and strategically situated near the Ameerpet metro junction, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate up to 370 seats. Offering an exceptional business address, the vibrant building hosts over 250 offices and houses renowned brands like Reliance and Tata Westside.

Distinguished Guests at the Grand Launch Event

WellWork was honored to host two esteemed leaders who graced the occasion with their presence:

Shri D. Sridhar Babu

Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs in the state of Telangana

Shri Jayesh Ranjan

Special Chief Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government

Their presence underscored the significance of WellWork’s contribution to Hyderabad's growing entrepreneurial and corporate ecosystem.

Looking ahead, WellWork plans to open its third centre at Nagarjuna Circle, Banjara Hills, by April 2025, with an ambitious goal to add 3,000 more seats over the next 12 months, building a thriving community where professionals are empowered to succeed.

WellWork isn’t just another office—it’s a space where individuals can work, grow, and find happiness.

About WellWork:

WellWork is India’s first wellness-focused co-working space, offering an innovative approach to workspaces by integrating wellness into everyday professional life. With state-of-the-art facilities, thoughtfully designed interiors, and a focus on holistic well-being, WellWork is redefining the future of workspaces.

