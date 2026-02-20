What's happening in India is amazing: Altman

New Delhi: “What’s happening in India with AI is really quite amazing”. That was the verdict from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday as he signalled a major vote of confidence in India’s tech landscape.

Altman praised India’s current “conviction” to invest across the entire AI stack. Highlighting the rapid adoption of tools like Codex, which he expects to become the world’s largest market “pretty quickly”, Altman signalled that India’s tech ecosystem is on the verge of a massive, AI-driven entrepreneurial explosion.

“What’s happening in India with AI is really quite amazing. The country’s conviction to invest in everything from the infrastructure layer to the model layer to the application layer on top, and the rapid adoption of the tools by people here is really quite something,” he said.

India is the fastest-growing market for Codex, he said in a reference to OpenAI’s specialised artificial intelligence system designed specifically for computer programming.

“Someone told me, I think it’ll be the biggest Codex market in the world pretty quickly. I don’t know what this is going to mean for the country, but I don’t know of any country that is adopting AI with more vigour or faster, and my sense is there will be, at a minimum, an incredible new generation of startups very quickly,” he said. On when Stargate can be expected to expand to India, Altman said, “That is more of India than us, but we like to see it happen fast”. To a question of India’s big AI infrastructure with a big line up of USD 100 billion investments in pipeline and whether OpenAI would be open to partnering with India in a bigger way, Altman said, “We would love to”.

On India’s regulations on AI labelling and its dialogue with industry on age-gating, Altman believes different countries will try different approaches, and there will be learnings from what works and what doesn’t.