Wholesale inflation eases slightly to 12.41% in Aug

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation slid slightly to 12.41 per cent in August from 13.93 per cent recorded in July 2022, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry.

Inflation in August, however, was much lesser than 16.23 per cent recorded in June 2022.



Wholesale inflation, which is measured by wholesale price index (WPI), was contributed by the rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, electricity and food products.



It, however, has remained in double digits for the 17th consecutive month since April 2021.

