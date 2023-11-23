Live
- Octogenarian daily-wage labourer files defamation suit against CPI-M mouthpiece in Kerala
- Google Maps suggestion left travellers stranded in desert for hours
- Arms & ammunition dropped from drone recovered from J&K’s Akhnoor sector
- Will help Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI: Google
- New MRI study reveals how brain changes in long-Covid patients
- Auto unions extend support to BRS in Ibrahimpatnam
- Haryana CM gives Rs 38 lakh to next of kin of hooch victims
- Madhu Yashki participates Girijana Athmeeya Sammelanam, assures support
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav directs officials to expedite arrangements for KCR's meeting
- LB Nagar BJP candidate Sama Rangareddy campaigns in Mansoorabad
Just In
Will help Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI: Google
Highlights
Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI
New Delhi : Google on Thursday said it is committed to share its expertise and knowledge with the Indian Government and industry stakeholders towards developing responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS