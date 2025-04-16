Wipro Delivers Solid Results for Q4 FY25, Strong Deal Wins Announced

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

For Q4 FY25, Wipro reported a gross revenue of Rs 225.0 billion ($2.63 billion), marking a 0.8 per cent increase QoQ and a 1.3 per cent rise YoY. IT services revenue for the quarter stood at $2,596.5 million, reflecting a 1.2 per cent decline QoQ and a 2.3 per cent drop YoY. Net income for Q4 was Rs 35.7 billion ($417.8 million), up 6.4 per cent QoQ and 25.9 per cent YoY. Operating cash flow was Rs 37.5 billion ($438.5 million), or 104.4 per cent of net income.

For FY25, Wipro reported a gross revenue of Rs 890.9 billion ($10.4 billion), a 0.7 per cent decline YoY. IT services revenue reached $10,511.5 million, down 2.7 per cent YoY. Net income for the year increased by 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 131.4 billion ($1.54 billion). Operating cash flow for FY25 was Rs 169.4 billion ($1.98 billion), or 128.2 per cent of net income.

Looking ahead, Wipro expects its IT services revenue for Q1 FY26 to range between $2,505 million and $2,557 million, implying a sequential decline of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The company also highlighted key strategic deal wins, including a 10-year contract with the UK-based Phoenix Group for life and pension business administration, and multiple deals with clients across industries in North America and Europe.

Wipro remains focused on maintaining operational efficiency, expanding its AI and cloud capabilities, and delivering consistent growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties.