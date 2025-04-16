Live
- IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events
- ‘The little bloke was tremendous’, Ponting lauds Chahal for role in record-breaking win
- Kerala: Will win Nilambur by-election, claims Congress leader
- India face Canada, Nigeria in seven-nation race to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
- Finland President dials PM Modi, discusses ongoing collaborations in digitalization, mobility
- SCMF must adopt professional approach, says Maha minister
- Raj Tarun’s Parents Protest at Lavanya’s House as Property Dispute and Legal Tensions Rise
- High inflation eroded purchasing power, hit households’ savings before 2014: Centre
- Manipal Hospital Vijayawada Drives Holistic Liver Transplant Care Through Timely Evaluation and Expert Preparedness
- KLH Hyderabad Collaborates with Google Developer Groups to Empower Faculty & Students Through “Build with AI using Google Cloud” Workshop
Wipro Delivers Solid Results for Q4 FY25, Strong Deal Wins Announced
Wipro's Q4 FY25 financial results show solid revenue growth and a 6.4% increase in net income. Large deal bookings rise 48.5% YoY.
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.
For Q4 FY25, Wipro reported a gross revenue of Rs 225.0 billion ($2.63 billion), marking a 0.8 per cent increase QoQ and a 1.3 per cent rise YoY. IT services revenue for the quarter stood at $2,596.5 million, reflecting a 1.2 per cent decline QoQ and a 2.3 per cent drop YoY. Net income for Q4 was Rs 35.7 billion ($417.8 million), up 6.4 per cent QoQ and 25.9 per cent YoY. Operating cash flow was Rs 37.5 billion ($438.5 million), or 104.4 per cent of net income.
For FY25, Wipro reported a gross revenue of Rs 890.9 billion ($10.4 billion), a 0.7 per cent decline YoY. IT services revenue reached $10,511.5 million, down 2.7 per cent YoY. Net income for the year increased by 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 131.4 billion ($1.54 billion). Operating cash flow for FY25 was Rs 169.4 billion ($1.98 billion), or 128.2 per cent of net income.
Looking ahead, Wipro expects its IT services revenue for Q1 FY26 to range between $2,505 million and $2,557 million, implying a sequential decline of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.
The company also highlighted key strategic deal wins, including a 10-year contract with the UK-based Phoenix Group for life and pension business administration, and multiple deals with clients across industries in North America and Europe.
Wipro remains focused on maintaining operational efficiency, expanding its AI and cloud capabilities, and delivering consistent growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties.