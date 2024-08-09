Live
Just In
Wipro Infra picks US firm
New Delhi: Wipro Hydraulics, part of homegrown Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, on Thursday said it has acquired the US-based Columbus Hydraulics to strengthen its presence in North American market. The company did not disclose the transaction value. The entity has been acquired to strengthen presence in the North American market, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said in a statement.
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said it has acquired 100 stake in Columbus Hydraulics through its hydraulics cylinder manufacturing business Wipro Hydraulics. Post acquisition, Columbus Hydraulics will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises, said: “This acquisition strengthens our position and enhances our manufacturing capabilities in North America. By integrating Columbus Hydraulics’ expertise in customized hydraulic solutions, we aim to provide even more comprehensive offerings to our customers.”