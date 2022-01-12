Women grab more pie in tech jobs

Mumbai: With the tech industry opening up more job opportunities in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, a report has shown that women are more employable in development jobs than men.

According to the BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ) test, which determines the likelihood of getting a development job in the tech industry, it has been found that the average score for women stands at 42 per cent against that of men at 39 per cent.

"While the tech industry is burgeoning with opportunities across different fields, there remains a significant issue of staff attrition. One of the variables in the gap is the under-utilisation of women's talent. Whether women are starting their careers or joining after a career break, we've been working towards reducing the skill gap, instilling diversity in the workplace," BridgeLabz founder Narayan Mahadevan said.

The Tech-Employability 2021-22 report is based on a sample size of over 40,000 engineering graduates.

The report further stated that highly educated and experienced women reach the mid-management level and often take a break from their jobs.