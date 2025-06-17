WPI Inflation dips to 0.39% in May

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to 0.39 per cent in May as prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel eased, government data showed on Monday. WPI-based inflation was 0.85 per cent in April. It was 2.74 per cent in May last year.

"Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles, etc," the Industry ministry said in a statement.