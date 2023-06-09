WTC Shamshabad, IFCCI plan meet on French mkt

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC)Shamshabad on Thursday said it has partnered with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) for organising a session on “Understanding how Indian companies can enter the French Market.” The event is scheduled to take place on June 20, 2023.The sessionaims to provide valuable insights and guidance to Indian companies interested in exploring the business and investment opportunities in France.

The speakers for the session are Matthieu Lebeurre, Partner, TNP, Industry, Data Science and Analytics, TNP India and Guillaume Kerbrat, Directeur Associé Automotive and New Mobility TNP Consultants France. While Lebeurre, whohas experience in the industry of data science, and analytics sectors, will offer insights into market entry strategies, Kerbrat with expertise in the automotive and new mobility sectors will shed light on the opportunities available for Indian companies in these domains.

The organisers said that France, being one of the world’s largest economies offers immense potential and diverse opportunities for businesses across various sectors. Recognising this opportunity, the session has been designed to equip Indian companies of all sizes with the essential knowledge, strategies, and considerations necessary for a successful entry into the French market. The session will be an enlightening and engaging platform for Indian companies seeking to establish their presence in the French market. Attendees are set to gain first-hand knowledge from industry experts, enabling them to make informed decisions and build successful business relationships, WTC Shamshabad said in a statement.