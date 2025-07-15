Yamaha Launches FZ-X Hybrid Motorcycle with Color TFT Meter and Turn by Turn Navigation

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) today announced the introduction of the 2025 FZ-X model with its distinct Hybrid Engine Technology, Colour TFT Meter and Turn-By-Turn (TBT) Navigation system, adding more convenience and further elevating the premium experience for riders. The 2025 FZ-X model, equipped with Hybrid Engine, is available in Matte Titan colour and is priced at INR 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha's Hybrid Engine introduces advanced features like the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These technologies provide quieter starts, battery-assisted acceleration, and improved fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine at idle and restarting with a quick clutch action. Adding to the appeal of new FZ-X Hybrid, there is a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that effortlessly connects to smartphones through the Y-Connect app. Alongside, the Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation integrated with Google Maps, provides real-time directions, navigation index, intersection details, and road names, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free riding experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “We were thrilled by the overwhelming response to our Hybrid Technology when we introduced it in the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Extending this breakthrough to the FZ-X model felt like a natural next step. We are confident that adding hybrid power to the FZ-X model will further boost Yamaha’s appeal, particularly among riders who seek a practical yet premium riding experience. At Yamaha, we continually listen to our customers’ evolving needs, and this latest offering underscores our commitment to innovation. By integrating advanced technology with a deep understanding of rider needs, Yamaha is redefining the future of mobility.”

Presenting a choice to the customers, FZ-X in standard variant (non-hybrid) will also be available at INR 1,29,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and in Dark Matte Blue & Metallic Black colours.

With its neo-retro design, a sturdy metal body, and now the iconic ‘Yamaha’ logomark on the tank, the FZ-X is powered by an air-cooled 149cc fuel-injected engine, ensuring superior performance. The 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve motorcycle produces 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm, providing powerful acceleration and manoeuvrability. Additionally, the Traction Control System (TCS) and single-channel ABS offer more confidence and agility on any road condition. The telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable Monocross suspension at the rear, along with a two-level seat design featuring a slip-resistant tuck and roll design, ensure a comfortable ride even on long journeys.

The introduction of 2025 Hybrid technology in FZ-X motorcycle marks a significant step by Yamaha towards the future of motorcycling—redefined by efficiency, performance, and smart connectivity.