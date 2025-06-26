Yamaha Organises 3S Grand Prix 2024–25 with National-Level Showdown

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) organized the Yamaha National 3S Grand Prix 2024–25 today, which is a skill-based competition that recognises the efforts of dealership staff who play a pivotal role in delivering Yamaha’s Premium 3S experience (Sales, Service, and Spares) to our esteemed customers. The activity aims at motivating and rewarding Yamaha’s on-ground support and enhancing their skills, while simultaneously bolstering the brand’s premium customer experience at dealerships across the country. This initiative highlights Yamaha's commitment to differentiating its aftersales service, and ensuring a unique, and unparalleled brand experience.

The 2024~25 National 3S Grand Prix contest consisted of five key categories – Technician, Service Advisor, Tele-Caller (a brand-new category), Parts Manager, and Sales Consultant. It was held in three stages and began with the Regional Contest from 15th August ~ 30th September 2024, with highest participation of 7567. Evaluated through online examination, the top five contestant from each category and from each zone then moved to zonal round, which happened from 17th February ~ 18th March 2025, and depending on the category, took place either at the Yamaha Motor Academy or onsite at Yamaha dealerships.

The final stage, which is the National-level Contest, was held on 24th and 25th June 2025 at Yamaha’s Surajpur, Greater Noida facility. A total of 40 finalists competed for top honours, and top 3 from each category are felicitated by top management. The top winner of technician category will now go on to represent India at World Technician Grand Prix 2025 going to held in the month of November 2025 in Japan.

At the service end, Technicians were judged on their acumen in troubleshooting, diagnosis and maintenance. Service Advisors, who happen to be the customer facing personnel at dealerships, were graded on their skills with handling customers and ensuring quality and timely vehicle delivery. The Tele-Callers were judged basis their prowess with handling customers and their command over effective communication skills. The purchase aspect of the dealership experience for customers is dependent on Sales Consultants. These critical front-line employees were judged on their abilities to handle customers and impart a premium experience to them. On the spares front, the Parts Managers were graded on their ability to efficiently manage the stock of spares to reduce vehicle downtime and while also testing their ability to attend to customers.

Commenting on the event, Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President at Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Yamaha National 3S Grand Prix reflects our deep commitment to nurturing frontline talent and recognizing the critical role they play in delivering an exceptional experience for our customers. This platform not only motivates our dealership staff to strive for excellence but also reinforces our brand promise of quality, reliability, and top-tier service. We congratulate all the finalists and look forward to seeing the national winners representing India at the global stage in Japan.”

The National Technician Grand Prix (NTGP) first launched in India in 2010 with participation from 350 technicians and has grown exponentially each year. By 2019, participation had surged to 2,522 technicians, 1,289 service advisors, and 499 parts managers. The 2023 edition saw over 6,000 contestants from across the country take part in the Grand Prix across all four key categories, showcasing the scale, enthusiasm, and growing impact of the initiative. With the introduction of the Tele-Caller category in 2024–25, the participation raised to highest ever 7567 contestants.

While the contest is a way for the staff to represent their dealership as well as India across the world, the ultimate aim of these competitions is to ensure that the staff is well aware and prepared to support the customers, delighting them with exceptional service and care, being one of the prime focuses of the company for its customers.

Furthering this commitment, Yamaha operates the Yamaha Motor Academy (YMA), a global training initiative that grooms 3S dealer staff into ‘professional team’ and eventually ensures Yamaha customers around receive expert care, unparalleled service satisfaction and premium experience at each touch points of dealership.