Live
- ₹5 lakh compensation for families of rain victims in coastal Karnataka: Minister
- The Saga of Big Fat Indian Weddings and Financial Burden
- Rising Nethravathi River prompts evacuations in Karnataka’s Bantwal taluk
- Landslide threat resurfaces near Mangaluru as rains batter coastal Karnataka
- Monsoon rains wash out opening day of Indian Open of Surfing in Mangaluru
- Don’t overlook society’s role in knowledge acquisition, says Infosys VP V. J. Hanumesh
- Mangaluru International Airport bags global safety award with top honours
- Tata Trusts Rewrites Period Narratives with Bold New Menstruation Campaign: Reframes Periods as a Sign of Health, Not Fertility
- Yamaha Strengthens After-Sales Promise with 5-Year Roadside Assistance Program
- AM/NS India launches world-class, patented colour-coated products Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle to drive ‘Viksit Bharat’
Yamaha Strengthens After-Sales Promise with 5-Year Roadside Assistance Program
India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM), as part of its 40-year milestone in India, has introduced the 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric services and complete peace of mind for every Yamaha rider.
India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM), as part of its 40-year milestone in India, has introduced the 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric services and complete peace of mind for every Yamaha rider.
Available at a just INR 975* for 5 years, the extended RSA program provides round-the-clock support across the country, covering a wide range of on-road emergencies.
Key benefits of the program include:
· Towing Support in case of breakdown or accident
· Battery Jumpstart assistance
· Flat Tyre Support
· Running Repair services for minor issues
· Medical Assistance in emergencies
This new initiative complements Yamaha’s recently announced 10-year ‘Total Warranty’ program ** (2+8 years extended warranty), further strengthening the brand’s customer-centric approach. Together, these offerings reflect Yamaha’s ongoing effort to enhance ownership experience and ensure riders feel supported and secure at every stage of their journey.
For Yamaha customers, it’s not just about performance and style—it’s about trust, assurance, and lifelong value.