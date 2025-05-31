Yamaha Strengthens After-Sales Promise with 5-Year Roadside Assistance Program

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM), as part of its 40-year milestone in India, has introduced the 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric services and complete peace of mind for every Yamaha rider.

Available at a just INR 975* for 5 years, the extended RSA program provides round-the-clock support across the country, covering a wide range of on-road emergencies.

Key benefits of the program include:

· Towing Support in case of breakdown or accident

· Battery Jumpstart assistance

· Flat Tyre Support

· Running Repair services for minor issues

· Medical Assistance in emergencies

This new initiative complements Yamaha’s recently announced 10-year ‘Total Warranty’ program ** (2+8 years extended warranty), further strengthening the brand’s customer-centric approach. Together, these offerings reflect Yamaha’s ongoing effort to enhance ownership experience and ensure riders feel supported and secure at every stage of their journey.

For Yamaha customers, it’s not just about performance and style—it’s about trust, assurance, and lifelong value.