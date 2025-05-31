Young Innovators Take Centre Stage as Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Rolls Through Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Season 4 has made its way to South India, fuelling a wave of youth-driven innovation. Across the dynamic campuses of Hyderabad and the bustling tech hubs of Bengaluru, students are uniting to envision a brighter future for their communities, armed with empathy, purpose, and the principles of design thinking.

Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow 2025’ is a nationwide contest designed to inspire students to create innovative solutions to address some of society’s most pressing challenges by leveraging technology. It will provide INR 1 crore to the top four winning teams to support the incubation of their projects, along with hands-on prototyping, investor connects, and expert mentorship from Samsung leaders and IIT Delhi faculty.

During the ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ roadshow at the University of Hyderabad, hundreds of students immersed themselves in a design-thinking workshop, challenging the status quo and uncovering solutions to everyday problems.

“For me, the turning point was when the instructor said, ‘There are countless problems in the world, but only a few who take action to solve them,’” said R. Deepika, a Business Analytics student. “That statement inspired me to become one of those problem-solvers and create meaningful impact.”

Mukta, a Healthcare and Hospital Management student, also experienced a shift in perspective. “This session taught me to think like an entrepreneur. A simple idea can transform the world, and now I’m determined to bring mine to life,” she said.

The momentum didn’t stop there. At KG Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad, D. Ganesh Reddy, a BTech Computer Science Engineering student, left the workshop with a clear understanding of how technology can address local challenges.

“The session showed me that student ideas can lead to real-world change if we approach them with curiosity and structure,” he said.

Similarly, over 500 students from top institutions like Jain University, Dr. Chandrama Dayanand Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research, and Kempowda Institute of Medical Sciences gathered to explore design thinking and innovation in action.

“This workshop opened my eyes to the problems in my own community,” said Joel J, a second-semester BTech student. “For the first time, I realized I could be the one to solve them.”

A Movement for Innovation

Across these cities, the workshops have done more than generate ideas—they’ve sparked confidence. Confidence that young minds, with the right mindset and guidance, can drive transformative change.

As ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ continues its journey across India, it’s not just expanding its reach—it’s unlocking new possibilities. From Hyderabad to Bengaluru and soon to regions like the North-East, the program is cultivating a future powered by student-led innovation.

Applications are open, and the next generation of problem-solvers is already in motion.

Let the ideas flow.

