YSRCP plenary to focus on roadmap for 2024 polls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will hold its plenary on July 8-9, the first since the party came to power in 2019.

Being held after completion of three years, the plenary is likely to prepare the roadmap to bring the party back to power in the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister and YSR Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold the conclave at a suitable place between Guntur and Vijayawada.

The ruling party decided to hold the plenary on the occasion of birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister (of undivided Andhra Pradesh) YS Rajasekhara Reddy (July 8).

The decision came a week after main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held its annual conclave 'Mahanadu' at Ongole on May 27-28. Every year, the TDP holds the conclave to mark the birth anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (May 28).

As the success of 'Mahanadu' has infused new enthusiasm among TDP cadres, YSRCP leaders reportedly felt the need to work out a strategy to stop Chandrababu Naidu-led party from bouncing back.

At 'Mahanadu', Chandrababu Naidu launched an all-out attack against Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged misrule and urged party cadres to go to people with the slogan 'Quit Jagan, save Andhra Pradesh'.

At the plenary, the top leadership of the YSRCP is likely to discuss and decide a strategy to counter "misinformation" being spread by the TDP and educate people on the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government.

There are also speculations that the YSRCP may go for early polls to deny opposition parties a chance to come together or revive their activities.

The plenary is expected to give a roadmap to the party leaders on bringing the party back to power. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to set direction for the party leaders to achieve the target. Party sources said he will ask the party leaders to go to people to counter the "false propaganda of the opposition" and explain to them how the YSRCP fulfilled 95 per cent of its poll promises. Leaders, who were dropped from Cabinet in April, may be given specific tasks to gear up the party for the polls. While revamping the State cabinet, Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that those being dropped will be entrusted with the responsibilities in the party.