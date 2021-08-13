Zensar Technologies sings a multi-million-dollar contract with the city of San Diego

Zensar Technologies, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has signed a four year, multi-million-dollar contract with the City of San Diego for Workplace and Enterprise Compute Manage IT Services.

The contract has the option of extension of two additional two-year terms with the total not to exceed the value of $122 million.

"We are delighted the City of San Diego has selected Zensar as its provider for Enterprise Compute Services and Workplace Services," said Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar. "Zensar firmly believes that technology should primarily serve human needs, and has invested in bringing together the human experience, engineering, data and cloud to deliver solutions which power smart cities and high-velocity enterprises. We are proud of our continuing partnership with one of the most forward-looking cities in America."

"The partnership with Zensar will ensure the City of San Diego is transparent and accountable in its IT platform while enhancing security – all at a lower cost for taxpayers," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "This agreement is a key step toward supporting, modernizing, and enhancing our ever-growing portfolio of digitized services. We look forward to working with Zensar on several new projects to help enhance and improve the City's Data Center as well as ensure that all of the 11,000-plus city employees have the right tools to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively."

Zensar has been recognized by industry analysts for its capabilities and successful implementations in the areas of Workplace, Data Center and Cloud services. Zensar delivers end-to-end, integrated solutions for IT Infrastructure services for clients whose requirements and objectives are very similar to that of the City of San Diego.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Zensar will be supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for youth by investing in programs in the San Diego region. Zensar will also be expanding our support of STEM in San Diego by offering mentorships, paid internships for students from communities of concern, participating in career fairs, conducting public speaking engagements, and investing further in educational opportunities.

The new scope of agreement for Enterprise Compute (EC) Services will provide:

• Support for over 1,000 city servers and associated storage and software that host over 300 city application systems

• New public cloud support that will provide many new services such as improved technology that supports departmental customer call centers, disaster recovery capabilities, and data storage, with improved capability to host new applications quickly and securely.

• The new agreement for workplace services (WP) will provide:

• Service Desk Services to provide a central contact point for all IT services for nearly 5,000 service desk calls each month.

• End-user device support for over 18,000 desktops, laptops, and printers.

• Enhanced Mobile device support for about 6,000 city-owned devices and employee-owned devices that have been critical during the pandemic.

Shares of Zensar Technologies ended 0.29 per cent up at Rs 418.90 apiece today at NSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 439.95 apiece in the intraday trade today.