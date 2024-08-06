Zetwerk setting up IT hardware unit in AP

Bengaluru: In a fillip to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, contract manufacturing company Zetwerk on Monday made it official to partner with Bengaluru-based electronics manufacturing services firm, Smile Electronics, to launch three factories for IT hardware production in the country.

Located near Bengaluru, the Devanahalli factory has fullyautomated production lines equipped for assembling, testing, and packing desktops, laptops, energy metres and remote controls.

The other two factories will come up in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

“This collaboration is further strengthened by Acer India’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, emphasising the importance of local manufacturing and innovation,” said Harish Kohli, Managing Director of Acer India, who inaugurated the Devanahalli factory.

Zetwerk has committed to invest Rs1,000 crore to build Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) capabilities in India.