Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launches green fellowship programme

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the “Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship Programme,” aimed at spreading awareness on climate change besides other aligned goals. Implementing green initiatives in districts is one of the key objectives, under which 40 “green fellows,” have been selected by knowledge partner of the programme, state-run Anna University’s Institute of Energy Studies.

A programme lead and four research associates form part of the fellowship initiative. Fellows of the programme would make key contributions and policy interventions in the environment related initiatives of the district administrations in tune with state government’s environment and sustainable development goals and

policies. Of the 40 appointees, 38 will be focusing on one district each and two others shall function at the state level. Fellows of the green programme have a two-year tenure and they get a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month. The fellows of the green initiative called on Stalin at the Secretariat, marking the inauguration of the programme.

“The programme has been designed as a platform for young people who would work with dedication in the fields of environment protection, renewable energy, biodiversity and sustainable development,” an official release said. The Department of Environment and Climate Change of the State government is the implementing agency for the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship Programme.

At the end of the tenure and on successful completion of the fellowship programme, the green fellows would be conferred the Post Graduate Diploma in Climate Change and Sustainability by the Anna varsity. According to a varsity notification early this year, primary role of the green fellows would be to support the district administrations in implementation of Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission. Tamil Nadu has 38 districts and each of the fellow of the green project would be assigned to one district. Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part.