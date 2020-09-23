Madras HC cracks whip on 9 errant schools charging 100% fee 

Taking up a case about collection of school fees in private schools, Madras High Court reviewed 111 complaints from parents out of which 97 were not proved. Nine schools which had collected total fees (despite the Court ordering them to collect only one installment) were issued notices for contempt of court and asking for explanation of their act by October 14. In addition, the Court ordered the government to create an exclusive e-mail ID to receive complaints on similar issue from CBSE schools also.

The Court had earlier passed an order allowing private schools to collect an installment of the annual fee and with a deadline of September 30. However, the nine schools had flouted the directive said the government sources.

The State government has been successful in enrolling nearly 2.5 lakh students from private schools into educational institutions run by it, owing to financial uncertainty faced by parents due to coronavirus.