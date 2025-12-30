45 The Movie’ Will Captivate Everyone: Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar at the Pre-Release Event

Starring Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar, Real Star Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, ‘45 The Movie’ is directed by Arjun Janya. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Smt. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner. The Telugu version is set for a grand release through Mythri Distributors on January 1, and as part of the promotions, a pre-release event was held on Saturday.

Shiva Rajkumar said, “After Veda, I came to Hyderabad again for 45. Arjun Janya narrated the story brilliantly within just four to five minutes. The interval and climax left a strong impact on me. I advised Arjun to direct the film himself. Initially, he shot two or three scenes using animation. After watching those visuals, Ramesh garu decided to back the project. Arjun has done complete justice to the opportunity given to him.

I’m very happy that Mythri is releasing our film in Telugu. The Kannada version has already been a success. Watching this film will surely make you love and respect every living being. We don’t know how long we live on this earth, but the film teaches us to live happily for as long as we do. Satya’s cinematography and Ravi Varma’s action choreography are outstanding. Arjun Janya will become India’s number one director. This film will touch everyone’s hearts. Do watch 45 on January 1.”