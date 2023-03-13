9 Indian Oscar Winners Who Made History in the Film Industry

Today, we will be providing you with a list of Indian individuals who have achieved the prestigious honor of winning an Oscar award thus far.



1. Satyajit Ray, a highly talented filmmaker, is recognized globally for his exceptional works and is often studied as a case study by filmmakers. He won the Best Human Document award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1955, and in 1992, he was honored with an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement. It was an honorary award recognizing his outstanding contributions to the film industry.

2. Resul Pookutty won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing at the 81st Academy Awards for his work on the film Slumdog Millionaire.

3. Gulzar, a renowned lyricist, was awarded an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the song "Jai Ho."

4. A.R. Rahman made history as the first Indian to be nominated in three categories at the Oscars. He ultimately won two awards, one for Best Original Score and another for the track "Jai Ho."

5. Bhanu Athaiya holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win an Oscar, which she received for Best Costume Design for her work on the film Gandhi.

6. Guneet Monga is a producer, notable for her work on the film "The Lunchbox" and the documentary "The World Before Her." She also produced "The Elephant Whisperer." She won Oscar For The Elephant Whisperer.

7. Kartiki Gonsalves was involved in the production of the documentary film "The Elephant Whisperer." she also won Oscars For The Elephant Whisperer.

8. MM Keeravani is a prominent Indian music composer, known for his work in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. He Won Oscars For RRR as Best Composer

9. Chandrabose is a renowned Indian lyricist and poet, who has contributed to the music industry with his work in the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada film industries. He Won Oscars For RRR as Best lyricist