Live
Just In
#90’s: The latest OTT sensation to hit theaters soon
The Telugu web series "#90’s," which premiered on the OTT platform ETV Win, has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences. In celebration of the show's success, the team recently organized a grand celebration.
There are rumors circulating that the creators are contemplating the release of a theatrical version for this acclaimed web series. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the production team of the series.
Directed by Aditya Hasan, "#90’s" is a family entertainer featuring a cast that includes Shivaji, Mouli, Vasuki Anand, Vasanthika, Rohan, SnehalKamat, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Naveen Medaram and Rajasekhar Medaram, the series boasts a musical score by Suresh Bobbili. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the potential theatrical release of the series.